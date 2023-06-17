Alia Bhatt can slay any dress, be it ethnic, semi-western, or Western. Recently, the Heart Of Stone actress shared some pictures and we simply love it. She shared a few photo dumps and captioned them as "this barbie is jet lagged". Now, that's it. She is wearing a glossy pink skirt and sleeveless crop top paired with an oversized pink coat. Alia kept her makeup minimal. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on her pictures, saying "Why you the best? Cause you are..." Currently, she is in Brazil for the trailer launch of her film Heart of Stone at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Heart of Stone: New Stills From Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot Film Unveiled Including BTS Photo of Brahmastra Actress! (View Pics)

Check Out The Awww-Dorable Pictures Of Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)