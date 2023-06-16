Gal Gadot- Ali Bhatt's spy-thriller Heart Of Stone is all set to release on Netflix, on August 11. Apart from these two actors, Jamie Dornan will play a key role in the film. We found some exclusive pictures of the film from the new issue of Total Film magazine, featuring Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan, and some behind-the-scenes shots of Bhatt, director Tom Harper, and stunt coordinator Jo McLaren. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt’s Spy Action Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Alia Bhatt @aliaa09 also stars as hacker Keya, and can be seen here on set with director Tom Harper. For more on Heart of Stone, and the new issue of TF, head here: https://t.co/lIiVXDnInL pic.twitter.com/qDItAXvDYL — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 16, 2023

Check Out Jamie Dornan's Image:

Jamie Dornan (Photo Credits: Total Film magazine)

Check Out Gal Gadol and Ali Bhatt's Pictures:

Gal Gador, Director Tom Harper and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Total Film magazine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)