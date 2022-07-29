Pushpa star Allu Arjun is a rockstar and his recent dope gangster look is what you shouldn't miss. The Telugu actor shared his new look on Instagram where he flaunts his raw and rugged look in beards, aviators and a cigar which is a true treat for his fans. Allu Arjun Shows Off His Style in Floral Shirt With a Hat As He Preps Up for a Shoot With Trivikram Srinivas (View Pics).

Check Out Allu Arjun's Gangster Look Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)