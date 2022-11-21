Machine Gun Kelly indeed made a bold and spiky fashion statement at the 2022 American Music Awards aka AMAs. He dressed up in a spiked purple suit for the event. The Dolce & Gabbana custom suit was covered with silver spikes that were several inches long. He completed his look with necklace, earrings, rings and boots. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Dress Up in Couple Costumes As Priest and Bondage for Halloween (View Pics and Video).

Machine Gun Kelly At The AMAs

Now that's how you arrive to the #AMAs red carpet 👏 @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/dGdEOqHOQC — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

