The 51st edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) was held in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. Global pop stars, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and SZA, were honoured at the star-studded award night. Making an appearance at the event was Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. The Royals actress, who gained international attention for her collaboration with Jason Derulo on "Snake," attended AMA 2025 in style. Known for her striking features and fashion sense, the 33-year-old arrived in a stunning black and grey one-piece leopard print dress adorned with mirror and pearl detailing. She wore her hair open and gracefully posed for the cameras as she arrived for the glamorous night. Video of Nora at the prestigious award night is going viral on the internet. ‘The Royals’ Season 1 Review: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s Ensemble Netflix Series Is a Royal Bore (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nora Fatehi Turns Heads at American Music Awards 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Almari / Closet (@bollywoodalmari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)