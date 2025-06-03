Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi surprised fans by teaching American singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara the hook step of her famous number "O Saki Saki" from the film Batla House (2019). The song is a remix of the popular Hindi song "Saaki Saaki" from the film Musafir (2004). The video shared by Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media, where she is seen showing her killer dance moves to Ciara, who matches her step by step with great energy. Nora Fatehi wrote on Instagram with the video, “So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic Saki Saki hookstep... This is insane! She’s such a fun beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with u again... Guys should we drop a song together next?” Ciara, known for songs like Level Up, Goodies and 1, 2 Step, looked electrified to dance with Nora Fatehi. The two hit it off at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025 and, as suggested by Nora, fans can't wait for a fusion collab song between the two! "No we’re not lucky, we’re blessed!!" said one fan, while the other commented, "We need the Nora x Ciara song ASAP!!" Nora Fatehi on 'Operation Sindoor': Actress-Dancer Expresses Gratitude to Indian Armed Forces for Their Courage, Sacrifice and Dedication.

Nora Fatehi and Ciara Groove to ‘O Saki Saki’- Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

