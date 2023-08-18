Ananya Pandey is creating a buzz with her new outfits these days as she promotes her upcoming film, “Dream Girl 2”. The actress recently shared pics of her latest look on Insta and we can’t get over it. Ananya Pandey looks hot in a red body con dress with metallic pointy heels. The ensemble overall complements Ananya’s figure and perfect neckline. Ananya Pandey Looks ‘Dreamy’ in a White Ribbed Cut-Out Dress (See Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

