Anya Taylor-Joy is well-known for her stylish choices. She loves to try new looks. The actress is never one to shy away from experimenting with her looks. Her latest outfit for an event shows off her impeccable taste in fashion. She wore a timeless gold and black dress with a modern twist. The dress had a halter neck and a gold inner layer covered by a sheer black overlay. It also had a corset bodice that showed off her figure. She added simple gold jewellery, including a bracelet, ring, and diamond earrings. Her beautiful blonde hair flowed down her shoulders, giving her a natural look. Her makeup was subtle, with a touch of red on her cheeks, lips, and eyes, making her look elegant overall. Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: Check Out the Best Fashion Moments of the Actress.

View Anya Taylor-Joy’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)