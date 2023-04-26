The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy celebrates her birthday on April 26. A Golden Globe winner, Anya has been a part of the acting world for close to 10 years now but it's only recently that she has garnered everyone's attention. A fine performer with loads of talent, Anya is what you call, a director's actor. But she's also a fashionista and a muse for every designer out there. One look at her fashion shenanigans and you are convinced that she has refined taste when it comes to her wardrobe. Anya Taylor-Joy Claims Her Twitter Account Was Hacked After It Tweeted and Deleted 'The Queen's Gambit 2'.

Anya is a charmer and very girly when it comes to her red carpet-offerings. She likes her sheer black gown as much as she adores her pink jumpsuit look. With her tall and lean frame and blonde tresses, Anya manages to nail all these different looks and make it look as easy as one, two and three. She has been consistent with all her style statements so far and mind you, that's not an easy task. It's tedious to get your fashion outings right - all time, every time. If you are a fan of the actress that she is, wait till we present some of her best red carpet looks. You will probably start admiring her all over again. Furiosa: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Completely Unrecognisable In These Set Photos of Her Upcoming Mad Max Spinoff! (View Pics).

So, without wasting any more time, let's check out her different sartorial looks, shall we?

Keeping it Chic

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Beauty

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Charming

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Seductress

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Cool

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Anya Taylor-Joy!

