Actress Avneet Kaur has once again set the internet ablaze with her impeccable style and elegance. During her holiday, the diva shared a series of breathtaking pictures on Instagram, where she looked mesmerising in a blue and white ruched dress. The outfit perfectly accentuated her curves and showcased her fashion prowess. Avneet added a touch of chicness with a cool pair of white sunglasses and black boots, elevating her overall look. Avneet Kaur Has Already Completed 12 Years in the Entertainment Industry at the Age of 20; Says, ‘I Don’t Have Time or Dating.’