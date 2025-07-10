In a mother of coincidences, awkwardly at Wimbledon 2025, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and actress Avneet Kaur were all spotted at the same match. So, the internet had reactions. Actress and influencer Avneet was at the centre of Virat’s much-talked-about Instagram controversy just months ago. Soon, photos and videos of Anushka and Virat looking unusually serious quickly went viral, sparking ‘algorithm likegate’ reels and funny memes. Avneet’s attendance at the same match as the couple further generated controversial assumptions online. While some of the Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur memes were distasteful, others kept it light-hearted, highlighting the coincidence. Meanwhile, Avneet shared several posts from the Novak Djokovic versus Alex de Minaur contest on her Instagram story. Wimbledon 2025 Celebrities Sightings: Cricketers, Footballers, Hollywood & Bollywood Stars Attend Tennis Grand Slam.

Virat Kohli – Avneet Kaur Funny Memes Go Viral

LOL

The 'Algorithm' Likegate

Internet Is So Unserious!

Conspiracy Theories Go Wild!

ROFL

Blame the Algorithm

The Memes Are Lit!

