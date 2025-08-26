A simple social media blunder by star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli brought a lot of attention to social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur. In April 2025, Kohli accidentally liked a picture of Kaur on a fan page, triggering a wave of memes and trolling, which ultimately culminated in a clarification from the cricketer himself, who called it an algorithm issue. Months after the incident, Avneet Kaur, who is gearing up for the release of Love in Vietnam, reacted to the episode. At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, a reporter indirectly referred to the incident and asked her about the love she received from celebrities. The reporter asked, "Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities aapki picture ko like karte hai, follow karte hai, subscribe karte hai aapko. Kuch kahenge us sab ke liye?" Avneet blushed and answered, "Milta rahe pyaar bas. Aur kya bolu." Did Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli Attend Wimbledon 2025 on the Same Day? Netizens React to Actress’ Latest Social Media Post Weeks After Algorithm Controversy (View Pics).

Avneet Kaur Responds to Virat Kohli’s Uninetntional Like on Her Instagram Picture

