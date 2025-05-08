It seems like the algorithm controversy on social media involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and singer Rahul Vaidya is not stopping anytime soon. Amid all this, a video of Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has resurfaced online. In the video from 2011, the singer can be seen singing a song for the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress. In the video, Rahul praises Anushka and gently kisses her hands. Netizens quickly reacted to the video and noted how Anushka appeared uncomfortable. A user wrote, "Ab pata chala Virat ne block kyon kara" (Now we know why Virat blocked him), while another commented, "Anushka seems so uncomfortable." ‘Bhabhi Abhi Bhi Naraaz Hai’: Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy, Anushka Sharma Ignores Virat Kohli As They Step Out for Dinner Date in Bengaluru; Netizens React to Couple’s Awkward Moment (Watch Video).

14-YO Video of Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sharma Resurfaced Amid Virat Kohli’s Instagram ‘Like’ Controversy

