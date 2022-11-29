The well-known luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has recently faced significant backlash for its controversial photoshoot featuring minors with a plush teddy bear wearing bondage gear. As per reports, it is now seeking $25 million in damages from production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins to develop and produce its Spring 2023 campaign that sparked the online outrage. The photoshoot received a massive backlash from renowned figures also for "sexualizing kids" and representing photos that advertise paedophilia and child fetish. Kim Kardashian 'Shaken' by Balenciaga's Holiday Campaign That Allegedly Sexualises Children, Calls Images 'Disturbing'.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh..... interesting... photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn' normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

