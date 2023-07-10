Dua Lipa made a bold statement as she graced the star-studded Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. The pop star, who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film, went braless and wore nothing under her sparkling see-through gown except a silver thong. She styled the look with a diamond necklace, silver earrings, and silver heels. The singer kept the make-up minimal. Barbie Movie Premiere in LA! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot and More Celebs Grace the Pink Carpet in Style (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out The Sexy Pictures Of Dua Lipa Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

