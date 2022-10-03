Jennie and Milly Alcock were spotted wearing the same knit set from Chanel, for which Jennie is the brand ambassador. The outfit is a three piece set from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready To Wear collection. Both the stars looked stunning and gave very different vibes, owning the outfit in their own unique ways. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Personal Pictures Leaked Online; Girl Group’s Agency Requests Police to Investigate the Hacker.

View Images Here:

BLACKPINK's Jennie And "House Of The Dragon" Actress Milly Alcock Wore The Same Outfit But Served Completely Different Vibeshttps://t.co/A5cmRwSZLm — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)