Personal photos of Jennie, member of BLACKPINK, were leaked online. The girl group’s agency YG Entertainment has requested police to investigate into the matter and mentioned in their statement that they will ‘take legal action and correct the situation’. It also mentioned, “The photos [of Jennie] distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie’s consent.” BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie Really Seeing Each Other? Curious ARMY and BLINKS React on Viral Dating Rumours & Leaked Pics on Twitter.

Statement Issued By YG Entertainment

