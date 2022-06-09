Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newly married couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The couple looked exquisite in custom-made wedding ensembles by Monica and Karishma. Nayanthara looked beautiful in a handcrafted saree and full-sleeved blouse in JADE’s signature vermillion red with intricate embroidery work. Vignesh looked dapper in a golden number veshti, kurta and shawl. The Lady Superstar completed her bridal look with timeless, handcrafted jewellery pieces and minimal makeup. Bride Nayanthara Is All Smiles As Vignesh Shivan Ties The Sacred Thali Around Her Neck (View Pic).

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Look

The Stunning Bride And Groom

