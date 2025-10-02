It’s official - #MMMN is Patriot! Mammootty and Mohanlal are reuniting on the big screen after 17 years, following their last collaboration in the 2008 blockbuster Twenty:20. The upcoming political action thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. While Mammootty takes the lead, reports confirm that Mohanlal will appear in an extended cameo. The newly unveiled teaser, released on October 2, showcases not only the enviable star-studded ensemble - including Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran - but also the film’s slick production values that have already captured audience attention. Mammootty Returns to Film Sets in Hyderabad After 8-Month Health Break, Says ‘The Camera Is Calling’ (View Post).

Watch the Teaser of 'Patriot':

