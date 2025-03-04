"Lady Superstar" is how fans and members of the film fraternity have been affectionately addressing the versatile actress Nayanthara for the last couple of years. However, on Tuesday (March 4), the Jawan actress through a social media post requested fans, members of the film fraternity and media to simply call her Nayanthara. In a note on X (previously Twitter), Nayanthata expressed gratitude for the tremendous support throughout her journey. "Many of you have graciously referred to me as "Lady Superstar", a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me "Nayanthara", the actress wrote in her letter. She also said that titles and accolades are invaluable, but "can sometimes separate us from our work, craft and the unconditional bond we share with the audience". She concluded her note by promising to keep continuing to work hard and entertain everyone. Kamal Haasan Asks Fans to Refrain from Using Titles Like 'Ulaganayagan' with His Name; Says, 'I Prefer to Remain Grounded' (View Post).

Nayanthara Requests Fans to Simply Call Her by Name Instead of the Title ‘Lady Superstar’

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

