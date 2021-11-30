Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have always grabbed eyeballs with their chic fashion statement. The couple make heads turn with their stylish avatars. The duo once again stunned together at the British Fashion Awards 2021 that was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Nick has shared a few pictures on Instagram in which he can be seen posing along with his gorgeous wife. The couple opted for a dramatic look for the event. The actress opted for a complete floral look from Richard Quinn and while sharing pictures Nick captioned the post, ‘The star of the show’.

Power Couple Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

