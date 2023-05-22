BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is currently in Paris for his Cannes Film Festival 2023 debut. Fresh Pictures from his Paris holiday have surfaced online in which Kim Taehyung looks dapper as usual. In one of his looks, Kim is seen wearing a stylish beige colour jacket. In another picture, Kim is seen rocking a black leather jacket with diamond embellishments. Kim Taehyung's Paris Style is unmatched and fans are desperately waiting for his official Cannes look. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung in Cannes 2023: BTS Member to Make His Cannes Debut as Celine's Global Brand Ambassador.

Check Out BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Paris Style

taehyung is seen in paris, france pic.twitter.com/84ZlilzveO — cannes 2023 ☆ (@metgalacore) May 21, 2023

Check Out BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Black Leather Jacket Look:

📸 Taehyung was spotted in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/nFXusy27TT — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) May 21, 2023

