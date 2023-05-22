Cannes, May 22 (PTI) BTS member V is set to debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, confirmed his appearance at the 76th edition of the prestigious film extravaganza on Instagram Monday.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Mentions Kate Middleton, Makes Sexual Comment on ‘Duchess of Cambridge’ Amid Indian Actress' Friendship With Meghan Markle!.

V will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine's global ambassador.

"Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you," the 37-year-old shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Neon Outfits! From Hot Pink to Fluorescent Yellow, Citadel Actress Shows How To Wear Neon Outfit in Style (View Photos).

V's post comes amid reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie is also attending Cannes. The idols are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Jennie will be seen alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in HBO series "The Idol", which will be screened under the Out of Competition section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film gala will come to a close on May 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)