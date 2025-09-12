Dakota Johnson made a striking fashion statement at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women event in New York, captivating everyone in a bold, sheer Gucci gown. The Materialists actress, known for her effortless elegance and daring red-carpet choices, turned heads with the daring yet sophisticated look styled to perfection. Her stylist shared glimpses of the ensemble on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the intricate detailing and high-fashion drama of the outfit. Dakota’s appearance perfectly blended glamour and charisma, making her one of the standout stars of the evening. With her signature poise and understated confidence, Dakota reaffirmed her status as one of fashion’s most captivating red-carpet icons.

Dakota Johnson Wows in Sheer Gucci Gown in NYC (View Pics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)