After wrapping up Coldplay's India leg of 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the British band's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, reached Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The "Fix You" singer was joined by his girlfriend and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. The latest video shared by a fan on Instagram shows Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam (a point where the three most sacred rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet). The couple participated in the rituals with utmost devotional and respect. Watch the video below. Maha Kumbh 2025: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Visit in Prayagraj Amidst Spiritual Celebrations (Watch Video).

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Take a Spiritual Dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

