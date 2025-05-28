Deepika Padukone may not be at Cannes, but she surely served a more Cannes-worthy look in Stockholm. The actress, who travelled to Sweden to attend a star-studded event hosted by Cartier, made a head-turning appearance in a gorgeous gown. She painted the town red in a floor-length robe draped over her shoulders paired with a gorgeous off-shoulder gown. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back look with a side-parting, and her look accurately allowed the Cartier necklace that she wore from the new En Équilibre collection. She also wore dainty diamond earrings to complete the accessories. Deepika Padukone Wows Fans With Show-Stopping Look From Paris Fashion Week.

Deepika Padukone Paints the Town Red

Stunner

