Paris [France], March 11 (ANI): Actress Deepika Padukone continues to make headlines as she graces the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 39-year-old star, who has made history as the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, has once again captured the attention of her fans and the fashion world alike.

Also Read | Guns N' Roses Announces Mumbai Concert: Rock Legends Return to India After 12 Years - Ticket Details, Dates and Venue Revealed!.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from her Parisian adventure.

Dressed in a high-fashion ensemble, she looked absolutely breathtaking, leaving her followers in awe.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya Land Purchase Fuels Speculation About Memorial for Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The post quickly went viral, earning a flood of likes, comments, and admiration from fans, including her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer couldn't help but express his admiration, commenting, "Lord have mercy on me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHB2lvpMFkl/?img_index=1

The photos showcase Deepika in a white oversized blazer dress from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2025 collection.

The piece featured dramatic puffed shoulders, a sleek double white collar, and a relaxed yet structured silhouette that exuded modern elegance.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika accessorized the look with an oversized white hat, black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and sleek, pointed black pumps.

Her beauty was equally striking, with makeup that highlighted her flawless complexion. Her eyes were enhanced with shimmery eyeshadow and softly smudged eyeliner, while her lips were painted in a bold dark red shade. Deepika completed her glamorous look with a sleek, low ponytail secured with a white ribbon, providing the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

Fans were quick to praise the actor for her impeccable fashion sense.

One fan gushed, "Mother is mothering," while others flooded the post with heart and fire emojis.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in 'Singham Again' as DCP Shakti Shetty.

While she embraces motherhood, the actress has yet to announce her next project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)