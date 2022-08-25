Disha Patani is a stunner who never fails to amaze the fashion police with her exuberant charm and elegance. The Ek Villian 2 actress posted a couple of pictures on Instagram in sequinned skirt and bralette blouse and made fans go gaga over her gorgeous looks! Disha oozed oomph in body-fitted skirt that looked amazing with the strappy embellished blouse. She flaunted her svelte figure in the beautiful ensemble that made her buzz like a sexy siren on IG! Disha Patani Looks Hot in Bikini as She Shares Her Sun Kissed Pics on Instagram!

View Pics of Disha Patani in Sexy Skirt and Bralette:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)