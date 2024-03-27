Disha Patani made a head-turning appearance at Ajio Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, showcasing her affinity for cool tones. After the gala event, she uploaded her OOTN on Insta and we approve. Known for her fashion versatility, Patani was seen picking a pretty white gown for the event. Her outfit's strapless bustier, adorned with intricate lace, resembled a modern interpretation of a wedding dress. The flowing skirt added a romantic touch, while minimal makeup and statement earrings kept the look elegant. A messy bun completed her effortlessly chic vibe. It's a perfect look, and all brides-to-be can bookmark it for sure. ‘Looking Like a Barbie!’ Shraddha Kapoor’s Appearance in White Strapless Dress at an Event Leaves Netizens Impressed.

Disha Patani in Strapless White Gown

