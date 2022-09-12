Emma Corrin put their sexy foot forward at the My Policeman movie premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The actor flaunted their ravishing style in black high-cut body suit that was teamed with a long cape and sheer black tights. The Miu Miu outfit made them look killer AF! The black stilettos rounded off their stunning look effortlessly. In that case, even Twitterati couldn't keep calm and reacted over their slaying outfit for TIFF22 red carpet. My Policeman Trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama To Release on Amazon Prime Video on November 4 (Watch Video)

View Pics of Emma Corrin from My Policeman Movie Premier at TIFF22:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

WOW!

Emma Corrin slaying in their outfit at the My Policeman #TIFF22 red carpet! pic.twitter.com/k5ZWVUxKLk — My Policeman Updates 🏳️‍🌈 (@MyPolicemanNew) September 11, 2022

Fans React Over Emma's Sultry Looks

EMMA CORRIN SLAYING AND SERVING AS ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/B2RFFVAxGZ — emma corrin daily 🏳️‍🌈 (@CorrinUpdates) September 11, 2022

FAB FAB!

they look fabulous pic.twitter.com/fA2nYRcJ1L — best of emma corrin (@bestofcorrin) September 11, 2022

What a WOW

Emma Corrin at the World Premiere of MY POLICEMAN. #TIFF22 📸: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer pic.twitter.com/lUiYmDAdfF — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 11, 2022

Short Hair Supremacy!

Emma Corrin looking like a fallen angel and I’m all for it! They make me want to cut my hair short again! #MyPoliceman pic.twitter.com/384V65aPwX — Jessica went to AFHF (@Jessica8384ny) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)