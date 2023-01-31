Esha Gupta has always managed to grab attention with her ultra-glam looks and here she is serving the magic again! Having said that, today, the diva blessed her fans with a monochromatic video from her magazine photoshoot which spells LIT. In the clip, the actress can be seen flashing her toned body and assets in a full-sleeves blouse paired with low-waist pleated dhoti skirt. Too hot to handle! Esha Gupta Birthday Special: A Brief Fashion Capsule of Her Innately Sartorial but Experimental and Effortlessly Chic Styles!

Watch Esha Gupta's Hot Avatar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)