Perennially effortless chic, a former Miss India and popularly known as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger, Esha Gupta is a hoot! As engaging and delightful her social media shenanigans are, what delights us more is how she goes about with a signature nonchalant attitude in tow and doing her thing. If her ridiculously HOT photoshoots a few years ago had everyone hooked, booked and cooked, her sheer resilience saw her punch back the trolls with an absolutely hard to miss sass and IDGAF vibes. Innately sartorial and experimental as the mood demands, Esha Gupta's styles see her find a spot amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. She goes on to infuse life and copious amounts of spunk in all her styles. Having enlisted the styling precision of different fashion stylists, Esha Gupta has crafted a fine and versatile arsenal that sees her slaying classics with contemporary moods with equal and enviable elan. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

Notching up all of her styles with an all-natural glam and hair game, Esha's stance on minimalism is self-explanatory. Here's a closer look at her diverse moments.

Getting into some tone on tone with a Lola by Suman B flowy dress with sandals by Cai, wavy hair, hoops and nude glam completed her look.

Esha Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Bennch pantsuit was paired off with jewellery by Misho, bold pink lips, wavy hair and sunnies by Vogue.

A pale pink floral embroidered saree from label Ranian by Neha Gupta was teamed off with her mother's jewellery with centre parted low bun with subtle glossy glam completing her look.

A bold red gown by Aisha Ramadan was paired off with jewellery by Outhouse, sandals by Jimmy Choo. Wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 saw her stun in a Rami Kadi feather-trimmed gown with dainty baubles, clutch by Judith Leiber, bold red lips and pulled back hair.

A blue shimmery toned Rami Al Ali ensemble was paired off with jewellery by Gehna and H Craft. Wavy hair and pink lips completed her look.

A pink lehenga from label Ranian by Neha Gupta was teamed with jewellery by Zoya and Azotiique. Sleek hair and nude glam completed her look.

Striking, sassy and subtle, Esha Gupta impresses with her many moods. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

