Esha Gupta has always managed to keep her social media followers smitten with her pictures and posts. This time, she has posed in a bikini and she looks sensual as ever. Posing in a beige two-piece, she captioned her post as: ‘Still summer somewhere’. National Nude Day 2022: Esha Gupta, Paoli Dam – Hot and Bold Actors Who Went Topless and Fully Naked on Camera!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)