Hailey Bieber is considered one of the most popular names when it comes to fashion globally. Hailey Bieber recently shared her summer photo dump, and it is capturing much attention on social media. In one of her pictures, the fashion mogul shows off her curves and cleavage in a green bikini. In another picture, she dons a neon orange netted bikini. She added some gold accents to the outfit, such as a gold chain necklace and big gold hoops for earrings. She completed the appearance by adding thin, brown, rectangular sunglasses. Hailey Bieber is clearly having the best summer as she captions her post, "a bit of the summer energy so far. [sic]". Hailey Bieber Looks Ravishing in Sleeveless Rib-Cut Beige Dress! (View Pics).

See Hailey Bieber's New Insta Post:

