Hailey Bieber needs no introduction to the fashion world. Name any dress and this Hollywood beauty knows how to slay the outfit gracefully. She is particularly not the one to shy away from experimenting. No doubt, Justin Bieber's wife has given us some truly jaw-dropping fashion moments to bookmark. Recently, the American Model shared a few pictures on her Instagram and she has nailed the look. In these pictures, Hailey could be seen wearing a glossy sleeveless rib-cut beige dress. She accessorized her outfit with golden earnings. She kept her make up minimal and tied her hair with a middle-part bun. She captioned it as, "latte makeup, but make it head 2 toe." Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Fit Bod in Bikini! The Model Says ‘I’m Ready for Summer’ As She Drops These Sexy Pics on Instagram.

Check Out Hailey Bieber's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)