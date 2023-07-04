Chitrangda Singh has dropped some stunning photos on social media. The Gaslight actress looks like a total boss in an orange pantsuit set in her latest Instagram pictures. The Bollywood actor is seen in a black bralette top paired with the chic orange pantsuit. Chitrangda accesorised the look with golden rings and large hoops. "Orange you glad to see me? [sic]," Chitrangda Singh captioned the stylish Instagram post. The quirky look styled by Esha L Amin serves major fashion goals. "Looking sooo Gorgeous [sic]," a fan commented on the Chitrangda's stylish Instagram post. Did You Know Chitrangda Singh Messaged Saif Ali Khan After Working with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight?

