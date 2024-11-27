Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast, and the makers have shared a photo from the final schedule of the upcoming comedy drama. The group picture features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, and more. The actors are seen posing stylishly in glasses, exuding glam, as they stand along with the film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. The image hints at a cruise scene being filmed, with Nikitin Dheer seen in a ship captain’s uniform. ‘Housefull 5’: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri Share Glimpses From Their ‘Last Few Days’ of Shoot in Fun BTS Video – WATCH.

‘Housefull 5’ Last Schedule Pic

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)