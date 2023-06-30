Janhvi Kapoor attended the Animal Ball in UK which marked the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family. For the gala event, the actress chose to wear a stunning piece from designer, Manish Malhotra's collection. The Bawaal star shared pics and video on her Instagram which saw her spelling glam in a shiny floor-sweeping gown along with Maharaja Lion Mask. The cut-out gown featured plunging neckline, long train and also had backless detail. Check it out. Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Tropical Vacay! Actress Sports White Shirt and Shows Off Her No-Makeup Avatar in These New Photos.

Janhvi Kapoor Attends Animal Ball:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Stunner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

