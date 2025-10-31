Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will celebrate her 52nd birthday on November 1, 2025. Bollywood’s ever-charming diva is set to turn a year older, and ahead of her special day, she has captured everyone’s attention with her latest Instagram post. The actress took to her Instagram handle today (October 31) to share stunning photos from her new collaboration with L’Oréal Paris. In the pictures, Aishwarya dazzles in a black sheer-style outfit designed by the one and only Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble featured bold buttons and chain accents, paired with matching wide-legged trousers. Her regal presence and effortless charm have once again left fans in awe of her timeless beauty. The photoshoot, set in a lavish backdrop, perfectly highlights the balance between traditional elegance and modern grace. The photos appear to be from her recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Stunning New Photos From Paris Fashion Week 2025 After Abhishek Bachchan’s Heartfelt Thank You Speech at 70th Filmfare Awards (View Post).

Aishwarya Rai Stuns in Royal Black Outfit Ahead of Her 52nd Birthday – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

