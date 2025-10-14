Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan made heads turn at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash in Mumbai, not just for her stunning look but for her graceful gesture toward Madhuri Dixit. A viral video from the event shows Suhana warmly greeting Madhuri with a hug before humbly stepping aside and letting the veteran actress pose first for the paparazzi. Suhana waited patiently for her turn, a moment that quickly won the internet’s heart. Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling her “well-mannered” and praising Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for their daughter’s values. One user commented, “Suhana, a gentle soul, shows in her personality.” Both actresses looked radiant in traditional outfits, adding charm to the star-studded evening. Preity Zinta Calls Catching Up With Manish Malhotra ‘Awesome’ at His Star-Studded Diwali Party; Reunites With ‘Soldier’ Co-Star Bobby Deol After Years (View Post)

Suhana Khan’s Sweet Gesture Towards Madhuri Dixit – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911)

Fans Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @facc2911)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Entertainment Fan Page Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)