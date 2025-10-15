Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared her first Instagram post after her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, delivered an emotional speech thanking her during an award ceremony. Abhishek, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for I Want to Talk, tearfully said, “This year marks 25 years in the film industry… To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to follow my dreams.” Soon after, Aishwarya shared stunning photos from her appearance at L’Oreal Paris Fashion Week 2025. Dressed in a black sherwani-inspired outfit by Manish Malhotra, she exuded grace and confidence. Her look featured a structured bandhgala, diamond-studded buttons and flared pants combining elegance with strength. She simply captioned the post by tagging the designer, adding sparkle, heart and folded-hand emojis. Fans flooded the comments, calling her a true queen in every sense. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Stylish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Poses With Fans Ahead of L’Oreal Fashion Show, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Tow (Watch Videos).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

