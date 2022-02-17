Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet on fire! As the actress just have teased fans with a few of her saucy snaps that are too hot to handle. In the photos, the girl could be seen lazing around on a bed in sleepwear and messy hair as she writes, "call u 2morrow." HAWT!

Janhvi Kapoor Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)