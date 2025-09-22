The foot-tapping revived hit “Bijuria” by Sonu Nigam from the upcoming Bollywood rom-com ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has captured hearts of the Indian audiences. However, the song took the global stage when popular YouTuber IShowSpeed was captured dancing to it with Indian fans. The video shows the YouTuber walking towards two Indians who were playing the song in their car. IShowSpeed pulls them out of the car and coerces the duo to dance with him. The dance has gone viral on the internet. Actor Varun Dhawan too reacted to the viral video and tweeted, “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy.” The Sonu Nigam’s song was originally released in 2012, a part of the album “Mausam.” It was revived in Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’

IShowSpeed Dances to Sonu Nigam’s Song ‘Bijuria’ With Indian Fans

🚨| WATCH: Speed spotted an Indian fan playing music in his car and brought him out to dance with him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c2BUguyOkV — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) September 21, 2025

Varun Dhawan Reacts To the Viral Video

He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on bijuria haha sunny sanskari is happy https://t.co/EI9bhAx2sW — Varun sunny sanskari Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 21, 2025

