After vacationing in Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor flew to Los Angeles to have a gala time with her friends. Before getting back to work, the actress made sure she uses her leisure time to the fullest. Having said that, today, the girl dropped some stunning pics from her LA trip and is a stunner in them. Apart from that, we also loved her LBD and makeup game in the clicks.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)