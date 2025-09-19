Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed drama Homebound has added another feather to its cap. The film has officially been selected as India’s entry for the 98th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars 2026, for the Best International Feature Film. Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. The story follows two friends who face caste- and religion-based discrimination while preparing for the national police exam, highlighting systemic bias and social prejudice. Homebound is set to release in India on September 26. IFFM 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor Wins Best Film and Best Director Awards at Melbourne Festival.

'Homebound' is India's Official Entry for Oscars 2026

We are proud to announce that Homebound is India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards. In cinemas 26th September pic.twitter.com/Yiik8rhVAb — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 19, 2025

