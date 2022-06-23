Janhvi Kapoor's latest set of pics on Instagram are too hot to handle. As the actress looks like a million dollars in her stylish attire. The diva who's known for serving A-fashion game all day everyday, nailed it this time too. In the clicks, she can be seen posing in a shimmery gown paired with thigh-high boots. Not to miss, her dark lip shade. Seductress is the word! Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Her Trailblazing Fashion Arsenal Is Always Top-Notch and Screams Elegance! (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)