Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today (March 6) and the occasion surely deserves a celebration. Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, the actress is the new favourite among fans, thanks to her impeccable acting and fine fashion taste. Even though the starkid has done only handful of films until now, but the years ahead look damn busy for her. Indeed, she’s choosy when it comes to scripts as well as her style shenanigans. Besides shining career wise, the babe is also a haute couture lover and her closet is proof. Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Sensuality as She Poses in a Bra Top Paired With Denim Shorts in Latest Sunset Pictures!

Having said that, the Dhadak diva has always managed to impress the fashion critics with her remarkable style outings. Be it an award show, just a casual day out or a promotional event, the lady has never missed the fashion mark. Indeed, she is a trendsetter who’s always on a roll to rule the style scenes. And as she turns 25 today, we bring to light some of her best style moments that are beyond beautiful. Janhvi Kapoor Is a Water Goddess As She Hypnotises You While Posing in a Floral Yellow Bikini (View Pics).

Six-Yard Can Never Go Wrong!

Sexy in a Golden Cutout Dress!

Serving Glamour to the 'T'!

Shining in a Black Pantsuit!

Red HOT!

Call Her a Fashion Goddess!

Casually GenZ!

Hottie Flaunting Her Bod!

That’s it, guys! The actress is indeed an inspiration for many young talents out there who wish to slay in showbiz. Also, a special mention to her stylist to help her to look stunning all day, every day. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has many projects lined up namely Dostana 2, Mili, Good Luck Jerry among others. Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2022 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).