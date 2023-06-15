South Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook recently shared pictures of him at The Karl Lagerfeld Macau opening. The Suspicious Partner actor looks like an absolute gentleman in a black-and-white suit. The South Korean star is seen posing with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh at the event. Ji Chang-Wook accessorised the look with a long black tie. The K2 actor looks utterly stylish and dapper in his latest pictures. Ji Chang-wook Birthday Special: From Hard Hit to Fabricated City, 5 Must-Watch K-Dramas and Movies of the Star That You Are Sure To Love!

Check Ji Chang-Wook's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

