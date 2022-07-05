Ji Chang-wook turns 35 today! He has made a great career for himself, having acted in many hit Korean dramas like Suspicious Partner, The Sound of Magic, The K2 and more. But what people may not know about him, is that Ji Chang-wook started out his career with musical theatre and finally had his debut as an actor on-screen, in the 2006 film titled, Days. Ji Chang-wook Birthday Special: 11 Times South Korean Actor Fluttered Our Hearts With His Exquisite Vogue and Dapper Looks!

It took him a long time to land a lead role as Dong-hae, some four years later in a Kdrama titled Smile Again. Ji Chang-wook stayed determined and didn't give up on his passion and I am so glad because otherwise we would not have witnessed his various evocative roles. So to celebrate his theatrics for his birthday, let's take a look at 5 of his best dramas and movies. Happy Birthday to Ji Chang-wook!!

Healer

Healer poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Healer is about an old murder incident in the past, that brings together 3 people together. Reporters Kim Moon-Ho, Chae Young-Shin and Seo Jung-Hoo aka Healer. Ji Chang-wook plays the Healer in this k-drama and he certainly delivers. An illegal night courier who does whatever his clients ask except learning their names and murder people. Ji Chang-wook as Healer portrays a bold mercenary and depicts the dangerous life of his character perfectly. Not to mention, his action scenes are amazing and he does most of his stunts himself.

Hard Hit

Hard Hit poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hard Hit is a movie about a bank manager that receives an anonymous phone call on his way to work. The mysterious caller tells him there is a bomb under his car that will explode if anyone in it tries to get out, unless he pays a ransom. In this movie Chang-wook plays the villain which is admittedly a very different role for him. Although the movie is short with its run time being 94 minutes, Ji Chang-wook is ensnaring as the bad guy. The way his character maneuvers the decisions of the bank manager and multiple others, all from behind a phone, makes the film even more gripping.

The Sound of Magic

The Sound of Magic poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ji Chang-wook stars as Ri Eul, in this fantasy musical series. The drama struck a chord with the actor and he immediately signed on for this role. Ji Chang-wook said it reminded him of his own childhood days, growing up and the struggles he faced with his family. He not only multi-tasks in this series by acting, singing and performing magic, but also practiced magic for three to four months for the role. Ji Chang-wook portrays Ri Eul with a childish charm but is also alluring and mysterious. He is truly enchanting to watch and feels like the embodiment of magic in this series. Ji Chang-Wook Looks Effortlessly Chic in New Photoshoot, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Suspicious Partner

Suspicious Partner poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Suspicious Partner is a legal thriller rom-com and Noh Ji-wook is played by Ji Chang-wook. Noh Ji-wook is a prosecutor and his life is turned upside down, when his new intern becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation. Chang-wook plays him as a goofy and and serious yet soft character. The way he solves all these mysteries while being mysterious himself makes it entertaining and leaves you wanting to know more. He makes a very attractive lawyer and is a complete gentleman in this k-drama. Ji Chang-wook is simply a delight to watch in Suspicious Partner.

Fabricated City

Fabricated City poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ji Chang-wook plays Kwon-Yoo, an exceptional gamer who is wrongly framed for rape and murder. In Fabricated City, Chang-wook plays a gamer who is a pro online and now has to be the same in real life and get himself out of this. He does a brilliant portrayal of Kwon Yoo in a radical dilemma and with his allies, tries to find the real culprit. Kwon Yoo's virtual world crashes down into reality and Ji Chang-wook showcases the emotions of his character brilliantly. Chang-wook's action scenes totally packed a punch too and made for a great action-packed film.

Ji Chang-wook has won the KBS Drama Award and Asia Artist Award and was nominated for many others as well. He was last seen in The Sound of Magic which was released on May 6 and is available on Netflix.

