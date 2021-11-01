Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for the past few days as her upcoming film Sooryavanshi is all set to release in theatres on November 5. Amid this, the girl has turned cover girl for Cosmopolitan India, and boy she looks hot in red. For the mag, the diva could be seen in a belted trench coat. Well, with minimal makeup and less accessory, Kat does look fabulous. You cannot miss out this one.

Katrina Kaif for Cosmopolitan India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)